Video captured the moment a curious bear cub helped itself to some koi fish from a backyard pond in Yucaipa.
The encounter took place on Friday at a home near the area of Oak Glen Road and Bryant Street around 1 p.m. according to the homeowner.
The bear can be seen strolling around the lush yard as he curiously pokes around. The homeowners said the bear left the yard for a while before returning later that day.
While exploring again, the bear eventually stops at a small pond where some pet koi fish reside.
The bear is seen quickly propping itself up on the pond’s brick siding before diving headfirst into the water. It splashes around a bit before eventually taking off.
It’s unclear how much koi fish the bear eventually got away with.