Video captured the moment a violent brawl broke out in a crowded L.A. restaurant, sending diners scrambling for cover.

On July 23, officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon inside a restaurant near the 1800 block of South La Brea Avenue in Mid-City.

In a video released by Los Angeles police, two male suspects are seen entering the restaurant and approaching a victim seated at a table with others.

Within seconds, one suspect grabs the victim’s necklace and attempts to remove it. As another man from the table tries to stop the suspect, the second suspect punches that man.

The victim’s friends all stand up and began intervening in the fight as the brawl escalates. As diners notice the commotion, they began running and scrambling for safety.

The second suspect then brandishes an “assault rifle-type of weapon from his waistband” before pointing it at the victim.

Video captured the moment a violent brawl broke out at a crowded Mid-City restaurant, sending diners scrambling for cover from an armed suspect on July 23, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The suspects had fled the restaurant by the time police arrived. Investigators later identified the suspects as Dean Mckoy, 22, and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Both suspects were located and arrested on July 25. They were booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Mckoy is being held on $50,000 bail and was placed on a parole hold. The juvenile suspect’s identity has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or additional crimes related to the suspects is asked to call the LAPD Wilshire Division Detective D. Braun at 213-922-8269.

The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.