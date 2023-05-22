Security video at a popular sushi restaurant in Studio City captured the moment a driver in a white sedan came crashing through the building before coming to a stop in the dining room Monday.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Akira Sushi, located at 11820 W. Ventura Blvd., at around 1:35 p.m.

The surveillance camera also showed smoke billowing out of the passenger-side door as a person opens it and climbs out of the vehicle. They are then seen stumbling out of the restaurant.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA the motorist, who has yet to be identified, was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard when the crash occurred. Police did not say what led up to the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Footage from Sky5 shows the vehicle’s wreckage as first responders pull it out of Akira Sushi in Studio City on May 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A person seen exiting a vehicle shortly after it crashed in Akira Sushi in Studio City on May 22, 2023. (Akira Sushi)

There were no injuries, but LAFD deployed an urban search and rescue team to help remove the vehicle from the inside of the restaurant, officials said.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were called in to assess the damage done to the structure.

Police did not say whether or alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.