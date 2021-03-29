Video captures car exploding at Baldwin Park gas station

Surveillance video caught a car burst into flames while parked at a gas station pump in Baldwin Park early Monday.

Police were called to the Mobil gas station, located at 12670 Ramona Blvd., at about 12:50 a.m. and found a car engulfed in flames, the Baldwin Park Police Department reported.

Witnesses told police two men arrived in the car at the gas station. Surveillance video shows one of the men standing near the car and pump when something explodes inside. Police said the driver and passenger fled the scene right after the explosion.

The car, which was burned beyond recognition, was determined by a VIN number to be a 2016 Chevy, according to police.

No injuries were reported, but police are hoping to track down the occupants for questioning.

Both men were described as being Hispanic, one of them with possible burns to the face.

No other information was released.