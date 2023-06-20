Video shows chaos breaking out as a group of looters overtook a McDonald’s store in South Los Angeles on Monday night.

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the fast food restaurant on the 4200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard shortly around 8 p.m.

A group of looters were captured on camera overrunning the store as terrified workers ran into a back room for safety, with some holding chairs as a shield against the hostile crowd.

Video shows chaos breaking out as a group of looters overtook a McDonald’s store in South Los Angeles on June 19, 2023. (@zyerahhhhh_)

Looters were seen running around and destroying furniture before workers behind the main cash register were eventually confronted.

Stolen food and products were being thrown at the workers while a glass display case was knocked down, shattering into pieces. Some looters stood on top of counters while more workers retreated to the back for safety.

Loud screams and yelling were heard throughout the restaurant when at one point, the cash register was ripped out of the counter and taken outside.

A man was seen kicking the register before the cash drawer popped open and a crowd of bystanders descended to grab whatever cash they could reach.

It’s unclear what initially promoted the violent takeover as authorities continue investigating the incident. Along with adults, some participants appeared to be minors and children.

Tony Lardas, the owner of the McDonald’s restaurant involved released a statement, saying:

“We are deeply concerned by this recent incident. The safety of employees and customers is my top priority, and we’re focused on supporting our restaurant team as we continue to assist local law enforcement in their investigation.”

Lardas also confirmed any employees present during the incident are being offered time off.

LAPD said a man was arrested for robbery near the McDonald’s location, but it’s unclear whether that suspect is connected to this incident. So far, no confirmed arrests were made.