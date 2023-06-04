A motorist on the 91 Freeway captured video of man pulling a dangerous stunt on Sunday, standing out of the driver’s side window of his vehicle as it traveled down the roadway in Corona.

The footage shows the man, wearing a green colored shirt, dark pants and what appears to be a red bandana on his head, standing straight up on the ledge of the open window, his arms open as the wind whips his shirt around.

The man then crouches down as if to get in the car, but then glances back, toward the motorist taking the video.

Video captured a man, seen here, standing out of the driver’s side window as his car traveled down the 91 Freeway in Corona on June 4, 2023. (AJ)

It’s unclear if there was anyone else in the car with the man or how the vehicle was maintaining its speed and steering.