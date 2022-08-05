One person is in critical condition following a caught-on-video rollover crash that left several other vehicles damaged and a utility pole down in Lake Balboa Thursday night.

The four-vehicle incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 17700 block of West Vanowen Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Video showed one of the vehicles involved in the crash, an SUV, crash through a fence and roll over after the driver lost control.

The crash occurred after the SUV apparently sheared a utility pole, hit a business and struck several other vehicles.

Witnesses said the the vehicle was traveling at about 100 MPH at the time of the crash. Authorities have not confirmed whether the SUV was speeding.

The SUV driver was trapped and required extrication, the LAFD stated. Emergency personnel took the unidentified driver to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Three other patients were treated at the scene and declined transport, according to the Fire Department.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called to the scene after water was discovered to be flowing from the business struck in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.