Video captured the moment a driver lost control and smashed into another vehicle on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol received reports of the crash around 11:50 a.m. located about a half mile from the Rinaldi Street exit in Mission Hills.

Video shows the moment the suspect, driving in what appears to be a dark blue Chevy Suburban SUV, begins driving erratically. The suspect dangerously merges to the right, cutting off a driver and nearly colliding into a wall before overcorrecting back to the left.

As the suspect makes a hard left, it zips across the freeway lanes and smashes head-on into a white Jeep SUV in the carpool lane. It narrowly misses several oncoming vehicles in the center lanes.

The impact with the Jeep sent the Chevy SUV spinning back out into the center lanes. After a momentary pause, the Chevy appears to overcorrect once more and returns in front of the Jeep once more before crashing into the center median.

A dashcam caught the moment a driver lost control and smashed into another vehicle while driving on the 405 Freeway in Mission Hills on Sept. 27, 2023. (TNLA)

Another SUV being driven by what appears to be undercover law enforcement happened to be directly behind the Jeep. The video shows the SUV turning on its emergency lights immediately.

The victim inside the Jeep is seen stepping out of her car and grimacing in pain. She leans against the center median for support. Debris from the crash was strewn across the freeway lanes and a SigAlert was issued at around 12:24 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the suspect driver to crash. Their identity has not been released. The victim in the Jeep reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The full video of the crash can be seen in the video player above.