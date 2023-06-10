A Southern California homeowner received an adorable surprise as a family of coyote pups spent some quality time together outside of his home.

Security video captures an adult coyote appearing on the driveway followed closely by a litter of pups as they convene for playtime in Montecito Heights.

The video was taken early Saturday morning just after midnight. The homeowner tells KTLA the coyotes had built a den at the bottom of his yard.

Home security video captures a family of coyote pups playing together outside a Montecito Heights home on June 10, 2023. (Ricky Green)

As the coyote parent patiently awaits the children outside, the feisty, energetic pups are seen leaving the den one by one.

Just when you think enough pups have appeared, even more continue strolling outside until all seven kids are finally together.

Under the parent’s watchful eye, the pups are seen darting around, exploring and play-tackling each other.

The spirited pups are left to play around for a bit before it’s time to head out and embark on their nighttime adventure, likely in search of food.