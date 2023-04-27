Exclusive video captures the chaotic crime spree after a man with a stolen forklift goes on a rampage in Orange County.

“I’ve seen a lot here, but this pretty much takes the cake,” said Lacey Harvey, owner of The Living Room Salon.

Harvey captured the mayhem on her salon’s surveillance video system.

The male suspect had reportedly stolen a forklift from a construction site on Rochester Street at Newport Boulevard on Tuesday night before smashing through a chain link gate.

As he drove the forklift down 19th Street, a witness said the suspect attempted to ram people.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw,” said Harvey. “He takes out the whole gate, coming right at traffic and that’s the thing we’re shocked about here. This guy knows the forklift. He drove it pretty well.”

Security video captures a man with a stolen forklift going on a rampage in Costa Mesa on April 25, 2023. (The Living Room Salon)

A male suspect driving a stolen forklift was arrested in Costa Mesa on April 25, 2023. (Costa Mesa Police Department)

Video shows the chain link fence was still attached to the thief’s forklift as he traveled on surface streets. The fence later struck at least one vehicle before it was left in the middle of the road, creating a traffic hazard, said Costa Mesa police.

“We then started getting calls that the suspect was moving along on 19th Street, telling us that this person was trying to ram into people,” said RoxI Fyad, Public Affairs Manager for the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The suspect continued driving about two-and-a-half miles before reaching Pacific Coast Highway.

“It was a good distance,” said Fyad. “I do not believe he traveled fast. It was a forklift.”

Newport Beach police officers spotted the suspect on PCH where he was pulled over and arrested in front of a fast food restaurant.

“It’s an unusual one,” said Fyad. “Who takes a forklift and drives it down the street?”

“It was very much a ‘Holy cow!’ moment, you know?” said Harvey.

The suspect was booked on multiple charges including stolen vehicle, burglary, and felony vandalism. The investigation remains ongoing.