Video captured the chaos as law enforcement recruits treated their wounded colleagues after a wrong-way driver plowed into their group Wednesday morning in South Whittier.

Francisco Silva recorded the footage immediately after the crash near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, and prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

The video shows recruits from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and several other local agencies, all of whom were wearing green shorts and white t-shirts, rendering aid to those who were injured.

The SUV involved in the crash can be seen smoldering next to a fence after the driver hit a light pole.

25 recruits were injured, five critically.

Authorities say the driver, who was also hurt, was going the wrong way on the road when he collided with the group as they were jogging.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.