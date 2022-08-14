The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again.

KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving on Highway 38 on their way home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide.

Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks flowing over the highway, making the road impassible.

A second video shows the aftermath as crews began clearing the roadway, which was closed Saturday evening.

Elsewhere in the San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday, four adults and three children had to be rescued when they became trapped by floodwaters.

Search and Rescue crews utilized a rope system to get the group across a swollen creek. No one was injured.