Video captured a mob of thieves swarming a Nordstrom in Canoga Park as they cleared out the store during a destructive robbery on Saturday.

Video captured the chaos as a large group of masked thieves clad in black clothing scrambled around the store, grabbing armfuls of designer clothing, purses, accessories and more.

Los Angeles police received reports of the mass robbery at the Westfield Topanga mall around 4 p.m.

Police said anywhere between 20-50 suspects are believed to be involved, although the exact number has not been confirmed.

The thieves were seen violently grabbing whatever merchandise they could carry, with many seen ripping the security devices attached to designer purses and luggage items. Store shelves and display racks were destroyed, knocked over and littered across the floor along with a ton of dropped merchandise.

At one point, a security guard who tried to intervene was attacked with a spray of some sort, police said. It’s unclear what that person’s condition is.

The suspects all fled in multiple getaway cars before officers could arrive. Guests were evacuated from the department store as officers cordoned off the scene during a busy Saturday.

The estimated dollar amount of stolen merchandise is not yet known.

Citizen video later showed store employees sweeping up broken glass from the floor and clearing the mess and debris strewn everywhere. Details on how the smash-and-grab robbery was coordinated remain under investigation.

This developing story will be updated. Video of the robbery can be seen in the video player above.