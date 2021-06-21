Video captures moment woman jumps out of the way just as Sylmar street takeover ends in crash

Security video from early Sunday morning caught the moment a Sylmar street takeover ended with a car up on the sidewalk, as a woman jumped out of the way just before the vehicle slammed into an empty restaurant.

Jesse Vazquez, who owns El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant, says he’s complained to city officials before about frequent street racing and takeovers at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Polk Street.

Business owners in the area say even when police show up, they rarely arrest anyone.

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 21, 2021.