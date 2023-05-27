Video captured the moment a road rage incident turned into a physical altercation between two men in Pasadena on May 19, 2023. (Charlie Salinas)

A video captures the moment a road rage incident turned into a violent fistfight in Pasadena.

The witness who captured the video, Charlie Salinas, said the altercation happened on Fair Oaks Avenue and Holly Street, in front of Torta’s Mexico on May 19.

According to Salinas, the motorcyclist was racing up and down the street and weaving in and out of traffic while swearing at the drivers he cut off.

After the male biker cuts off an elderly Tesla driver, they eventually end up next to each other at a red light. That’s when the biker and the driver exit their vehicles and began yelling at each other on the street, said Salinas.

At one point, the biker sticks his head inside the Tesla to yell at a woman sitting inside.

The male driver slaps the biker’s helmet and a fistfight breaks out between the men. Video shows the men eventually falling to the ground with the biker using his leg to pin down the driver, said Salinas.

Video captured the moment a road rage incident turned into a physical altercation between two men in Pasadena on May 19, 2023. (Charlie Salinas)

Salinas, along with another bystander, is seen running over to break up the fight before an officer arrives at the scene.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Salinas. “If anybody is out there driving, if they get confronted, I don’t think you should get out of the vehicle at all. It doesn’t matter if you’re wrong or right. Just call 911.”

As both men get up from the ground, they are still seen yelling at each other. The officer instructs the men to sit down on the curb and they comply without further incident.

It’s unclear whether either of the men were detained or arrested.