A motorist captured video Thursday afternoon of what appeared to be a Tesla driver asleep behind the wheel while in traffic on a Southern California freeway.

The incident was caught on video around 4 p.m. on the 15 Freeway near Temecula.

The woman who saw the allegedly sleeping driver said she when she noticed what was happening, she grabbed her phone and started recording.

After following the Tesla for 15 minutes, honking and trying to get the driver’s attention, she said she called 911 to report the incident.