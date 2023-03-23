A shop owner in Tujunga is devastated after a group of thieves smashed into his store and stole over $1 million worth of collectible items.

Surveillance video captured the heist as three burglars broke into Kaptain Fish Collectibles on the 6500 block of Foothill Boulevard around 4:52 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The thieves were seen backing a truck straight into the store’s front glass windows. As they entered, they grabbed anything they could get their hands on, completely robbing owner Sevag Mazakian of his livelihood.

Within five minutes, Mazakian said the thieves got away with over $1 million worth of stolen goods. By the time officers arrived, the suspects were gone.

The shop owners are hoping surveillance video will help authorities catch the thieves before they strike another business.

Some of the items taken from the shop include, “sealed products with hobby boxes, loose boxes on our shelf, cards, even a signed pair of Kobe Bryant shoes,” said Mazakian. “I’ve been very on edge because what we built here is our pride and joy and it’s really violating.”

Mazakian and his business partners have been carefully collecting and curating items for their shop for years.

“For the most part it’s very competitive and it’s very limited as far as supplies go, so when something like this happens, it’s very hard to recover right away,” he explained.

The shop’s Instagram account posted a detailed list of items they’ve lost from the break-in.

When asked whether Mazakian suspects the heist to be an inside job, he said, “I wouldn’t say so. As far as inside staff and other employees are for sure out of the question. As far as a previous customer, possible, or someone that just walked in to scope it out.”

Security video captured at least one clear image of a suspect involved.

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing around $1 million worth of collectibles from a Tujunga shop on March 19, 2023. (Kaptain Fish Collectibles)

Suspects smashing truck into a Tujunga shop and stealing around $1 million worth of collectibles on March 19, 2023. (Kaptain Fish Collectibles)

Suspects smashing truck into a Tujunga shop and stealing around $1 million worth of collectibles on March 19, 2023. (Kaptain Fish Collectibles)

Suspects wanted for breaking into a Tujunga shop and stealing around $1 million worth of collectibles on March 19, 2023. (Kaptain Fish Collectibles)

Suspects wanted for breaking into a Tujunga shop and stealing around $1 million worth of collectibles on March 19, 2023. (Kaptain Fish Collectibles)

Suspects smashing truck into a Tujunga shop and stealing around $1 million worth of collectibles on March 19, 2023. (Kaptain Fish Collectibles)

Mazakian said they’ve created a community of collectors spanning all ages and walks of life and he would be disappointed if criminal acts like this kept people away from the store out of fear.

“The products can be replaced eventually over time, but the emotional damage from it, it’s going to take some time for sure,” said Mazakian.

He told KTLA that the public could help catch the thieves. Anyone who is browsing online and notices a collectible item selling for much less than it’s worth should be aware the listing may be connected to a criminal attempting to offload a stolen item.

Anyone with information is asked to call or private message Kaptain Fish Collectibles or contact their local police department.