Security video captured two suspects walking into a store, assaulting employees and stealing merchandise from a San Bernardino lingerie store.

The suspects, a man and a woman, are seen calmly walking into the store and browsing around before grabbing handfuls of items.

As they attempt to leave without paying, a store employee blocks the couple at the front door. The woman eventually exits through the door while the man dashes outside. The employee, the suspect and another woman continue struggling outside of the shop.

The couple eventually escaped with about $500 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Security video captured two suspects walking into a store, assaulting employees and stealing merchandise in San Bernardino. (San Bernardino Police Department)

Police later tracked down the suspects through record searches of their vehicle spotted by witnesses.

The male suspect was spotted by officers at a residence “unloading multiple shopping bags full of stolen items from yet another business.”

The man was arrested and a search warrant was issued for the premises. During the search, officers found stolen goods from the lingerie store, methamphetamine packaged for sale, and multiple bags of stolen merchandise from other businesses.

The female suspect remains at large. Anyone who recognizes her or has additional information is asked to call San Bernardino police at 909-384-5665.

Full security video of the theft can be seen in the video player above.