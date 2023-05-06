Security video captured the moment two cars slammed into a deputy vehicle in Santa Clarita on Saturday.
The crash happened near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Whispering Leaves Drive around 3:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
In the video, a patrol car is seen making a U-turn when a sedan crashes into the passenger side. Within seconds, another car traveling in the same direction also strikes the patrol car.
The impact pushed the second vehicle into a nearby wall, authorities said.
“All parties involved received minor injuries, however, nobody was transported by ambulance,” authorities confirm.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.