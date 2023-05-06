Security video captured the moment two cars slammed into a deputy vehicle in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Whispering Leaves Drive around 3:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In the video, a patrol car is seen making a U-turn when a sedan crashes into the passenger side. Within seconds, another car traveling in the same direction also strikes the patrol car.

The impact pushed the second vehicle into a nearby wall, authorities said.

Security video captured the moment two cars slammed into a deputy vehicle in Santa Clarita on May 6, 2023. (KeyNews)

“All parties involved received minor injuries, however, nobody was transported by ambulance,” authorities confirm.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.