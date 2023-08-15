Video captured the moment a violent brawl broke out in a Target store in Redlands as terrified shoppers looked on.

The fight took place at a store on West Lugonia Avenue on Monday night as four men were seen assaulting a victim.

“They start swinging towards the Latino guy,” said Laura Sanchez, a witness. “It was like four against one.”

Sanchez had walked into the store around 8:15 p.m. and was on her way to the bathroom when the fight broke out.

“We just heard noises in the background and out of nowhere, they just come up and started fighting,” Sanchez said. “We’re like, ‘What happened?’”

A Target employee was seen in the video asking customers to move away from the group of brawling men.

Video captured the moment a violent brawl broke out in a Target store in Redlands on August 14, 2023.

A Target store in Redlands on on West Lugonia Avenue. (KTLA)

One man takes a swing towards the group of shoppers and seconds later, he’s pummeled to the ground as the four other men began kicking him.

“I just heard one of the teenage boys saying, ‘I’m 13, I’m 13! You can’t put your hands on me,’” Sanchez recalled.

Bystanders reported the fight to Redlands Police. Arriving officers found the alleged victim at the store, but said he was not interested in speaking with officers. No charges were reported.

The cause of the violent incident remains under investigation.

This latest brawl marks several recent incidents taking place in the same Redlands shopping plaza. Just earlier this month, another fight was recorded outside of a Ross Dress for Less store as well.

Residents in the area remain on edge over the increase in violence seen at their local stores.

“It does make you stop and think for a minute,” said Michaela Semple, a Loma Linda resident.

Semple said she was saddened to see the brawl break out in front of families and children while shopping in a place that should be safe for everyone.

“It’s very sad and I just pray that everyone can stay safe,” Semple said. “I do love this community though. I really do.”

Police advise the public that if a brawl or a violent robbery happens in front of them, they should never intervene and should contact authorities immediately.