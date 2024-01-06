Dramatic video shows the moment a speeding car caused a fiery chain reaction crash on Thursday night, and now the search is on for the driver who fled the scene of the latest violent collision on Pacific Coast Highway.

Home security footage captured the head-on crash, which occurred on PCH near Big Rock Drive in Malibu, roughly five miles east of Malibu Pier.

Only one person was hospitalized in the crash, which was so violent that one of the three vehicles involved had their engine block knocked out.

“I was coming home from dinner…going about 55 to 60 miles per hour southbound on Pacific Coast Highway when this guy passed me at well over 100 miles per hour,” said Eddie Braun, who witnessed the crash. “I watched him wreck head-on into a bunch of cars.”

Dramatic video shows the moment a speeding car caused a fiery chain reaction crash on Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

The scene of a violent hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu, CA on Jan. 4, 2024. (OC HAWK)

After the collision, the driver fled the area, and as of Saturday morning, has not been apprehended. No suspect description has been released.

Residents who live on PCH, some of whom are still shaken from the crash that killed four Pepperdine students in October, are pleading with drivers to slow down.

“[Far too many] people drive 100 miles per hour on PCH,” Malibu resident Terry Davis said. “Even 65 to 75 is too fast…There are so many people who think a red light means nothing but go faster.”

City, county and state officials are working to slow drivers down on the 21-mile stretch of PCH through Malibu by increasing enforcement, adding speed signs and synchronizing traffic signals.

Anyone with information on Thursday night’s crash is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.