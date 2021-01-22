Video: Car flies off downtown L.A. overpass, bursts into flames

A driver was critically injured when he drove his car off a downtown Los Angeles overpass late Thursday night.

The incident occurred about 10:49 p.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway near 6th Street and was captured on video.

Cellphone video from a driver below the overpass shows the vehicle crashing through a guard rail and plummeting to an embankment below.

The driver, a male who was alone in the car, was trapped inside the vehicle after it overturned and caught fire, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Firefighters quickly extricated the badly burned driver.

The patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Stewart stated.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.