A car that collided with a fire hydrant led to two very different events in Corona.
Video from the scene, near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Neece Street, shows a wrecked green sedan on the sidewalk after plowing over the hydrant.
As a result of the collision, the hydrant burst, completely flooding a nearby alley.
The crash was also believed to have sparked a garage fire; video footage shows firefighters battling flames in a garage while standing in ankle-deep water.
Fire crews were able to put the flames out before they spread to any neighboring structures.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.