A car that collided with a fire hydrant led to two very different events in Corona.

Video from the scene, near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Neece Street, shows a wrecked green sedan on the sidewalk after plowing over the hydrant.

As a result of the collision, the hydrant burst, completely flooding a nearby alley.

The crash was also believed to have sparked a garage fire; video footage shows firefighters battling flames in a garage while standing in ankle-deep water.

Video from the scene shows a green sedan that plowed into the hydrant, spilling water into a back alley and completely flooding it. (LLN)

Fire crews were able to put the flames out before they spread to any neighboring structures.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.