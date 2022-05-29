A car careened into a large crowd during a street takeover in the Vermont Vista area of South L.A. early Saturday morning.

Cars were doing donuts in the intersection of Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to RMG News.

People surrounded the car, and some of them jumped onto it before it drove away, causing them to fall off.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, another takeover blocked streets in the Florence area of South L.A.

This event at Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street reportedly included fireworks.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on May 29, 2022.