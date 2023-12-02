Video: Deer caught scrambling through SoCal Sam’s Club

Shoppers at a local Sam’s Club were taken by surprise on Thursday when a four-legged customer with no membership card scampered through the store.

Video from the Corona Police Department shows the moment when a deer entered the Sam’s Club on Ontario Avenue through its front door early Thursday afternoon.

After briefly slipping on the smooth floor, the young buck regained its balance and began dashing down the TV aisle and right past a bewildered shopper.

Video shows the deer enter the store before dashing down the TV aisle while a police officer pursues. (Instagram/@coronapd)

Shortly behind was a Corona Police Department officer sprinting full speed to catch up to the deer, which eventually was caught and “consoled” by the officer before Corona Animal Control officers arrived.

“On Thursday, the Corona Police dispatch center received several calls about a runaway deer in south Corona,” CPD said on Instagram. “The young buck ran through yards, jumped a wall and took a brief dip in a backyard pool before entering Sam’s Club.”

The deer was safely released back into the wild by animal control officers. No injuries to humans or deer were reported.

Footage of the deer running through the Sam’s Club can be viewed in the video player above.