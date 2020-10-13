Video: Deputies called to La Canada Flintridge neighborhood find bear cubs in wrestling match

Deputies responding to La Canada Flintridge two weeks ago arrived to find two wrestling bear cubs, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found the bears tussling in the neighborhood on Sept. 30.

“They saw these two cute cubs having a little fun,” the department’s Crescenta Valley Station tweeted. “We decided to let the sibling rivalry play out since momma bear was in the area.”

The family of bears eventually made its way back up to the forest.

Officials reminded residents who encounter a bear to follow state wildlife guidelines, including not confronting the animals.

“If a bear approaches you, make yourself look bigger by lifting and waving arms. Use noisemakers, or yell at the bear. If small children are present, keep them close to you,” California Fish and Wildlife guidelines read.

Our Deputies responded to a call in @TheCityofLCF regarding bears in a neighborhood. They saw these two cute cubs having a little fun. We decided to let the sibling rivalry play out since momma bear was in the area. Thankfully, the whole family went back up to the forest.#LASD pic.twitter.com/wEbCAXeOX6 — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) September 30, 2020