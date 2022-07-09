A Tujunga road-rage incident resulted in one driver spraying another with bear spray last month.

Gary Anadolia admitted he didn’t completely stop at stop sign at Day Street and Pali Avenue just after 11 a.m. on June 6, but he did try to apologize to the other driver.

The other motorist refused to listen and threatened Anadolia before letting loose with the bear spray, Anadolia said.

The other driver is wanted for battery, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 9, 2022.