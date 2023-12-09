Video: Fire crews scramble to safety as fireball bursts through roof of home

Dramatic video captured the moment when a fireball exploded through the roof of a burning home and sent firefighters scrambling to safety in Vermont Square early Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, flames first broke out at 2:05 a.m. at a large single-family home in the 1100 block of West 41st Place, just blocks from the L.A. Coliseum.

As crews were on the roof of the well involved residence, a large fireball burst through the attic, and footage shows firefighters rushing to get away from the flames that appear just inches from their backs.

Dramatic video captured the moment when a fireball exploded through the roof of a burning home and sent firefighters scrambling in Vermont Square early Saturday morning. (RMGNews)

It took over 80 firefighters more than an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze, which damaged the home on three sides.

No injuries were reported, and crews will remain on scene to conduct overhaul operations, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.