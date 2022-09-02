A commercial building in downtown Los Angeles burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control Friday afternoon.

The fire, which was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East 17th Street, was contained by 5:48 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 2,254-square-foot building, which was built in 1999, had electrical wires down near its front, but 70 firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

As the structure burned, smoke drifted over the 10 Freeway, and some drivers slowed down to take a peek.

The homes nearby the structure appear to have been saved by firefighters’ efforts.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.