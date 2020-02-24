Video: Gunman Holds Up Discount Store in East L.A.

Live Now
Authorities are looking for a gunman caught on camera holding up a discount store in East Los Angeles on Friday.

The crime unfolded about 1 p.m. at the Dollar Max store, 3545 E. 1st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A gunman robbed the Dollar Max store, 3545 E. 1st Street in East Los Angeles, on Feb. 21, 2020, as pictured in this surveillance video obtained by KTLA.
As depicted on store surveillance video, the gunman can be seen holding employees at gunpoint and ordering them around the store as he helps himself to money from the cash register.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

A female employee who was held at gunpoint by the robber has been to afraid to return to work, colleagues said.

The robber wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, light-colored blue jeans, black shoes and white sunglasses with heart-shaped frames.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

