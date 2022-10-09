Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane.

Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house.

While Garcia was able to weather the storm from cover, some birthday party guests in Menifee weren’t so lucky.

Video from Eddie Cordero shows the same storm tossing furniture, balloons, and other party items, including a bounce house.

Everything was soaked, so the party guests could only smile and accept that sometimes Mother Nature has different plans for your Saturday.