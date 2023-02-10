A wild and dangerous scene was captured on video in Orange County Thursday when a woman smashed into cars and tried to run over a man before leading authorities on a brief chase.

Video shows the driver crash into several vehicles in a parking lot in the 24000 block of Chrisanta Drive at about 1:30 p.m., Sgt. Mike Woodroof of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

She also attempted to strike man with her car, which had suffered significant front-end damage, presumably from collisions with other vehicles.

After the driver fled the scene, she apparently headed toward the 5 Freeway. Local law enforcement shut down southbound traffic near Oso Parkway to force her to stop, Woodruff said.

She was taken into custody shortly afterward. No injuries were reported.

The motive for the rampage remains under investigation, and the driver’s name was not immediately released.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.