The heavy storm from earlier this week may have left, but high surf remains, and one bicyclist in Huntington Beach learned the hard way that there’s still plenty of standing water in Southern California.

On Friday, the cyclist was riding on a path alongside a roadway when a CalTrans truck hit a puddle, sending a deluge of water onto the biker.

In video of the incident, the truck clearly blasts its horn to try to alert the cyclist, but to no avail. Onlookers can be heard bemoaning the spray.

It looks like others got the message, however, as another cyclist wisely cleared the path before the truck got to him.