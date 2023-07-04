Video captured the moment when a Jeep driver repeatedly smashed through the front of a Lexus dealership in Beverly Hills.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night in the 9200 block of Wilshire Avenue.

The driver, who has not been identified, is seen ramming their Jeep into the glass storefront of the dealership twice before driving away.

Video captured the moment when a Jeep driver repeatedly smashed through the front of a Lexus dealership in Beverly Hills on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Street People of Beverly Hills)

After attempting to drive off, the Jeep crashed into a stop sign across the street from the dealership, and the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Nothing was reported stolen, and the driver’s motive remains unclear.