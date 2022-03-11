Video: KTLA reporter talking about deadly hit-and-run is interrupted by car wreck

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was reporting on a deadly hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles when he was interrupted by a car wreck Thursday afternoon.

Kang was in the area of Hoover and 84th streets talking about how the location has been the site of many incidents lately, with double the number of traffic collisions occurring in the area since the onset of the pandemic.

Behind him, two sedans slammed into each other, and one appeared to speed away. It’s unknown if the driver later stopped.

It’s also unclear if anyone was hurt. KTLA has reached out to LAPD for information on the collision.

Kang was reporting on a hit-and-run collision that killed a 42-year-old father as he was crossing the same street with his family around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 26.

Authorities said the family was guided to cross the street by a crossing guard who was in a bright yellow vest and carrying a stop sign. There were also bright yellow lights flashing.

An “impatient” driver then went onto opposing lanes to skip past cars that were stopped for them, police said. As the car came barreling towards the family, the father got his wife and 2-year-old son out of the way before he was struck by the vehicle. He later died at a hospital.

That driver still hasn’t been found. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.