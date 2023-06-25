A boba tea shop in Larchmont was broken into early Sunday morning, and the suspect remains on the loose.

According to the LAPD, officers received a call shortly before 11 a.m. regarding a burglary that occurred in the 100 block of Larchmont Boulevard.

The owner of the shop said the break-in had occurred around 10 hours previously – around 1 a.m. Sunday morning – and that it was the second break-in he’s endured in the past few months.

Video shows the suspect enter the store through the back entrance and proceed towards the front of the store through the kitchen.

Once in the front, the thief begins to ransack the area surrounding the cash register, before grabbing what appears to be several electronic devices and running out of the store through the back door.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are handling the investigation.