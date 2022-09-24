The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to hoist two people from a car that fell 200 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway.

Video taken from the perspective of those aboard the chopper shows one victim being hoisted up to the helicopter, along with at least one person from the LASD.

Sheriff’s officials said on Twitter that the crash occurred over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, and both patients were airlifted to a trauma center.

“Saving lives priority 1,” the department added.

Their conditions are currently unknown.