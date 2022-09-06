Three Los Angeles County lifeguards lived up to their name on Tuesday when they rescued three men who had been caught in a rip current off Venice Beach.

Video of the incident shows the men swimming just yards offshore, but large waves and the strong current prevented them from making their way back to the beach.

Eventually, the lifeguards help the visibly exhausted men back to dry land.

It’s likely that the tides were affected by Hurricane Kay, which is headed north up the coast of Baja California.