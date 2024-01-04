Newly released video shows the moment a man claiming to be famous bites and kicks an officer in the face while being arrested at a local bank.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers with the Northeast Division were dispatched to the 7300 block of North Figueroa Avenue in Eagle Rock at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 on a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The initial caller, identified as the bank manager, told the dispatcher that a man entered the bank and told him that if he didn’t help him right then, that he would “pick up a murder case.”

Due to this interaction, the bank manager called the police fearing for his safety, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo branch and handcuffed the suspect, who identified himself as Forrest Perry, without incident.

Responding officers detaining Forrest Perry on Dec. 5, 2023. (LAPD)

Perry had a backpack and appeared to be wearing two pairs of pants as officers began to pat him down near the bank’s front entrance.

He then claimed that he was also a police officer before telling the officers that he was “kind of famous” and that he was going to get the man who didn’t help him “in trouble with his boss.”

While patting Perry down, officers found several papers, some of which he claimed were checks worth $4 million.

The video then shows one of the officers going to speak with the bank manager, and about seven minutes later, while Perry was seated and speaking with the other officer, he became agitated.

After a brief argument in which Perry said that he was a black belt in karate and that he would have sex with the officer’s wife, he then lunged at the officer while seated and still in handcuffs and bit him, video shows.

Forrest Perry is seen on video kicking a police officer in the face on Dec. 5, 2023. (LAPD)

“Sit your a— down and don’t try to bite me again,” the officer is heard saying before Perry proceeds to kick him in the face.

The officer then physically restrained Perry and a Categorical Use of Force (CUOF) occurred, the LAPD said. According to the department, any force option in which direct pressure is applied to a person’s trachea or windpipe is considered a Categorical Use of Force.

Perry was then escorted out of the bank and subsequently arrested.

Forrest Perry as seen in a booking photo. (LAPD)

The 32-year-old was charged with one count of criminal threats and one count of battery on a police officer on Dec. 7 by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officials said.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division is looking into whether the Categorical Use of Force was justified.

Neither Perry nor responding officers sustained major injuries.