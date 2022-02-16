Video: Man sought after throwing gasoline on woman in Santa Ana parking lot

A man is being sought by authorities after dousing gasoline on a woman in Santa Ana last month.

Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, a Jack in the Box employee was outside the eatery on Bristol Street when a man in an SUV got out and demanded he give up his cell phone.

The man “randomly stopped” and accused the employee of hacking his cell phone account, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Damon Domici is being sought after allegedly throwing gasoline on a woman. (Santa Ana Police Department)

During the caught-on-video attack, a coworker came out and tried to intervene, but then she was also attacked.

The suspect went back to his car, grabbed a container of gasoline and doused the woman with it before taking it off.

The suspect — identified as 51-year-old Damon Domici — allegedly had his 9-year-old son with him during the attack. His son is now with other relatives, officials said.

Police released a photo of Domici and his black SUV in hopes of having the public help identify him.

Domici is believed to be a transient with ties to various cities in Orange County, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.