The Long Beach Police Department is looking for a sexual assailant who accosted an underage boy about two weeks ago.

“The suspect initially followed the victim for several blocks. While following the victim, the suspect propositioned him and then grabbed his lower body,” said Lt. Greg Brown.

The boy fought back, and the man struck the boy “in the upper body” before he fled, Brown said.

Police believe the attacker is white or Hispanic, between 18 and 25 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches in height and with a thin build. He has short- to medium-length hair in a combover style and a moustache, Brown said.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 12, 2022.