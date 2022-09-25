A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife.

The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.

That car, a Nissan, was driving recklessly and zig-zagging through traffic, Carlos said.

“The gray car was actually tailgating me. I actually moved over to the right lane and let him by,” Carlos said.

Carlos’s girlfriend started recording, as she feared things would escalate between the driver of the Nissan and another driver who was behind the wheel of a Honda.

They Nissan exited onto 6th Street in Norco, followed by the Honda, which pulled up on the Nissan’s right.

The Nissan driver then gets out and stabs the Honda’s driver’s side door. He also threw a rock for good measure before the Honda sped off.

“We we’re looking at it, we’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a knife.’ You can see where he hit the car twice,” Carlos said.

Bystanders called 911, but all parties involved had left by the time the Riverside County Sheriff deputies arrived.

No one appears to have been injured, but Carlos realizes it could have been much worse.

“If somebody’s tailgating, just move over and let them go. It’s not even worth doing all that. For the guy in the Honda, if he would’ve just backed up or let him go, none of this would have happened,” Carlos said.