A man was detained after an altercation with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in La Puente earlier this week and it was caught on video.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Hacienda Boulevard, Sgt. Barajas told KTLA.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the area when a distraught man holding a metal vent cover approached a deputy inside a sheriff’s vehicle.

Video posted on X by LaPuente626sgv shows the deputy opening the driver’s side door as the man approaches and the two get into a scuffle.

A man allegedly armed with a metal vent cover approaches a sheriff’s vehicle in La Puente on Sept. 20, 2023. (LaPuente626sgv via X)

A man who was allegedly armed with a metal vent cover is subdued by deputies in La Puente on Sept. 20, 2023. (LaPuente626sgv, via X)

The deputy appears to push the man. That’s when several other deputies get involved, pull the man to the ground and start punching him into submission, the video shows.

The man was eventually detained, but it is unclear if he was ultimately arrested and booked on any charges.

Deputies involved in the incident suffered minor injuries during the scuffle, Barajas said.

No further information about the incident were released.

The incident occurred less than a week after a L.A. County sheriff’s deputy was ambushed and fatally shot while sitting in his patrol car in Palmdale.