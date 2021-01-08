Video: Man suspected of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in front of their young child outside Pacoima home sought by police

Herbert Nixon Flores is seen in an undated photo from LAPD.

Police are seeking a man considered armed and dangerous after he was caught on video fatally shooting his former girlfriend outside a Pacoima home, officials said.

Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 9000 block of Bartee Avenue regarding a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

They located a victim, identified only as a 35-year-old Hispanic woman, that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives revealed that the victim’s former boyfriend, identified as 46-year-old Herbert Nixon Flores, fired multiple shots at the woman with a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The shooting was caught on Nest video footage, in which the man can be seen pulling up behind a vehicle in a driveway, as the victim appears to be retrieving something. When the woman spots him, she screams and starts running away and calling out. The man can then be seen chasing her and shooting her.

Several shots can be heard, and the victim is heard yelling for her aunt. The screaming and crying of a child is audible, and a man’s voice from inside the home, saying, “he killed her.”

The suspect shot the victim in the presence of their young child, LAPD said.

Flores is considered armed and dangerous and, if seen, the public is urged not to confront him or attempt to apprehend him but to contact law enforcement immediately, police said.

Flores is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Anyone with further information may contact Detective Sharon Kim at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.