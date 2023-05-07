Cellphone video taken Sunday at The Grove in Los Angeles captured a large brawl unfolding in the streets of the shopping mall.

The incident, located at 189 The Grove Drive, happened just after 3:30 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The video shows what appears to be about a half dozen people or more fighting in one of the streets that runs through the sprawling outdoor mall. A security guard can be seen moving toward the melee as it spills onto a nearby sidewalk. That guard and another are seen standing on the outskirts of the brawl as it continues.

At one point, video shows a man getting his shirt torn off as he tries to get out of the center of the fight, only to end up right back in the middle of the skirmish. Several people are throwing punches and fighting, making it unclear if they are trying to hurt the man or help him.

“Where is the police? Where is security?” a woman watching the fight break out yells.

Video taken Sunday, May 7, 2023, at The Grove in Los Angeles captured a large brawl unfolding in the streets of the sprawling shopping mall. (Street People of Beverly Hills/Citizen)

The Grove, a 575,000 square-foot open-air retail and entertainment hub, is adjacent to The Original Farmers Market at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue. The area is routinely packed with shoppers, movie-goers and people enjoying the outdoor space.

It is unclear what led to the brawl or how long exactly it lasted.

L.A police said officers arrived at The Grove and escorted all parties to their vehicles. Officials did not say if any arrests were made. No further details were provided.