Need a hand? A driver captured a roadside surprise as a mother bear was seen helping her cub climb over a fence in Monrovia.

The driver tells KTLA the two bears were spotted on a road near Monrovia Canyon Park on June 12 around 1 p.m.

The video, which was posted to social media, shows a baby bear struggling to scale a wooden fence as it follows its mom.

Video captures a bear cub and its mom as they climb over a wooden fence in Monrovia on June 12, 2023. (@_lissette23)

After a few failed attempts, the mama bear jumps into action, daringly bending over the fence and grabbing her baby with her mouth.

As she pulls the cub over the fence, the baby helps itself up with its legs before joining its mom on the other side.