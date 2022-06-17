A nude man damaged a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle in Hollywood Friday morning after he danced on its roof.

The man climbed atop the cruiser near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue at 7:11 a.m., according to Officer Lee of the LAPD.

Officers requested backup in getting the man off the car after he started vandalizing it, Lee said, and the man eventually kicked out the car’s back window.

The man, who was not identified, was ultimately taken into custody and arrested for vandalism, Lee added.