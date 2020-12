Chapman University students decided to join in on the latest TikTok trend by surprising their professor, who they refer to as Doc. Brown, with a show of gratitude during their online class.

His heartfelt reaction went viral with more than 20 million views — even resonating with celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Lizzo.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 11, 2020.