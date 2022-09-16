Anaheim police say they are aware of a video circulating that appears to show a man kicking and hitting a dog in the hallway of an apartment complex. Now they say they are looking to speak with the man to have him explain himself.

The video, which was captured on a doorbell security camera, has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Police believe it happened in recent days at the large Gateway apartment complex next to Angel Stadium.

“As a dog owner, I would never kick my dog in the face, no matter how bad she did something. So, yeah, it’s not easy to look at,” said Alex Cannas, a dog owner who spoke with KTLA after watching the video.

It seems that the more people see the video, the more outrage continues to grow.

Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said they’ve been made aware of the viral video and are now trying to find the man.

“We started getting tagged and videos in our inboxes on a variety of social media platforms that showed this video,” Carringer said. “I knew immediately that it would be something that the Anaheim Police Department would investigate.”

Carringer agreed that the video appeared to show an extreme reaction by the man in question, but said it would be up to police detectives to get the full picture and determine whether or not criminal charges are warranted.

Police are still trying to identify the man so that they can move forward with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.