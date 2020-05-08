Video posted online of unconscious juvenile being sexually assaulted leads to arrest of man, 2 boys in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Dept.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department patrol SUV is seen in a photo from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page.

A Lake Elsinore man and two juveniles were arrested after video surfaced online that appeared to show an unconscious minor being sexually assaulted, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Few details were immediately given about the incident, which occurred on April 25, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Three days later, personnel with the Lake Elsinore Station Investigations Bureau were continuing to investigate the possible sexual assault of a minor when they learned of the footage.

“Investigators were able to identify Manuel Paul Vicente, a 38-year-old resident of Lake Elsinore, and two male juvenile associates, also from the city of Lake Elsinore, as the suspects depicted in the video,” the release stated.

Vicente and the two boys were arrested on April 30 after a search warrant was served in the 29000 block of Scoreboard in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

Two other victims were also identified during the course of the investigation, but the Sheriff’s Department did not provide any further information.

Vicente was booked on suspicion of a number of offenses, including lewd and lascivious acts with someone under the age of 14, sexual penetration by force, willful harm to a child and false imprisonment, according to inmate records. His bail was set at $2 million

A booking photo has not been released.

The two boys were booked at Southwest Juvenile Hall. Authorities did not identify them because of their ages.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigators Geoff Stites or Jeremy Klemp of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.